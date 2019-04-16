VIDEO: No nonsense Babu Owino attacks Ruto badly over Atwoli’s remarks

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has fired back at Deputy President Dr William Ruto’s “sermon” against COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

While Quoting Matthew 6:35 ( Which apparently doesn’t exist) on Sunday while on his Tanga Tanga mission tour in Kakamega, DP Ruto attacked Atwoli over his remarks on Saturday, Saying the COTU boss should seek God’s Kingdom first. Atwoli on Saturday said in Lamu that DP Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot come 2022, a remark that angered the Tanga Tanga movement that launched attacks against Atwoli. Babu Owino, while responding to DP’S attack against Atwoli told the DP that Atwoli meant what he said. Speaking during a press Conference organized by Opposition MPs t Parliament Buildings on Saturday, Owino said that if Atwoli had said that Ruto’s name will not be on the ballot, it will not be there. The Embakasi East legislator said that Ruto’s idea of moving from place to place playing politics will not work. “I want to tell the DP, if Atwoli has said you will not be on the ballot, then you will not be there. This idea of moving from place to place playing politics will not work,” said Mr Owino.