Video: Mariga is incompetent to fit in Ken Okoth’s shoes -Speaker Elachi

Just a few days ago, Jubilee party nominated MP Maina Kamanda threw his weight behind ODM candidate Bernard Imran Okoth in the forthcoming Kibra mini polls, hinting that more other Jubilee MPs were silently supporting ODM.

Well, they are now seemingly coming out to publicly dismiss Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga.

Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi who is also a member of the ruling party has opposed Mariga’s candidature in the November 7 Kibra by-election.

According to Elachi, Mariga cannot fit into the shoes of the late MP Ken Okoth.

“For anyone going to Kibra, they must set the bar high just like Ken Okoth…Mariga cannot continue Okoth’s legacy.”

“I am sorry to say that..this is why I feel sad. When I wanted to vie in Dagoretti North, I did not just wake up and go there to vie,” Elachi retorted.

“I went there two years before the election and that is what leaders must do.. Understand the magnitude of what you are going into and how the people of Nairobi live.”

Elachi claimed that Mariga cannot just go to Kibra and yet he has never voted anyone in that area.

“You want to go to Kibra for its people to vote for you and yet you have never voted anyone?” she posed.

“Okoth has been sick for two years you should have gone and said you are a part of Kibra.. and say you have projects..”

Elachi said Mariga should have built a football academy in Kibra before claiming to want to govern its people.

“You are not campaigning..I can go to any county and you start a project. You are not de-campaigning the leader .. he is a good footballer. I would want to know how many academies are there,” she said.