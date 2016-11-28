VIDEO: Kalenjins will AGREE with Governor Joho on TEN QUESTIONS to DP Ruto, they are SUFFERING under Jubilee



1. IF you are an academic giant, why sell your community to the Kikuyu for 50cts?

2. IF you are an academic giant, why is a dry port being build in Naivasha and not Eldoret?

3. IF you are an academic giant, why are your people relyng on harambees to settle hospital bills and pay school fees? We understand MTR Hospital in Eldoret is holding hundreds of IDs over unpaid bills running into billions. Chepkoilel University has sent home over 600 Kalenjin students over unpaid fees…



4. If you an academic giant WHY did you dissolve your party URP to join Mt Kenya movement-Jubilee?

5. If you are an academic giant, why didn’t you direct the Standard Gauge Railway to pass through Eldoret and benefit the locals?

6. IF you a giant, why is KCC being sold?

7. IF you are a giant why are women being ripped off by an organization linked to you?…”



8. IF you are a giant WHY are your people killing each other over Cattle rusttling? Pokot vs Marakwet?

9. If you are a giant WHY are your People Dying of Hunger (Baringo, Tiaty)?

10. If You are a giant WHY are Maize farmers suffering under Jubilee- low prices , No fertiliser etc?

TUKO PAMOJA