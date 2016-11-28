Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

VIDEO: Kalenjins will AGREE with Governor Joho on TEN QUESTIONS to DP Ruto, they are SUFFERING under Jubilee

36 Comments


1. IF you are an academic giant, why sell your community to the Kikuyu for 50cts?

2. IF you are an academic giant, why is a dry port being build in Naivasha and not Eldoret?

3. IF you are an academic giant, why are your people relyng on harambees to settle hospital bills and pay school fees? We understand MTR Hospital in Eldoret is holding hundreds of IDs over unpaid bills running into billions. Chepkoilel University has sent home over 600 Kalenjin students over unpaid fees…

4. If you an academic giant WHY did you dissolve your party URP to join Mt Kenya movement-Jubilee?

5. If you are an academic giant, why didn’t you direct the Standard Gauge Railway to pass through Eldoret and benefit the locals?

6. IF you a giant, why is KCC being sold?

7. IF you are a giant why are women being ripped off by an organization linked to you?…”

8. IF you are a giant WHY are your people killing each other over Cattle rusttling? Pokot vs Marakwet?

9. If you are a giant WHY are your People Dying of Hunger (Baringo, Tiaty)?

10. If You are a giant WHY are Maize farmers suffering under Jubilee- low prices , No fertiliser etc?

TUKO PAMOJA

Comments

  5. Jubilee the lords of corruption hence poverty to our people, ruto hana haja na wakalenjin ni pesa mbele taabu nyuma. Don’t you see he is campaigning more than uhuru he has been given billions to honga watu halafu kazi yao ni kusema tu Raila oo,Raila kwi, so that we can hate Rao. Uhuru should stop talking like an mca when attacking Rao , We love Rao hata uhuru aseme nini wakenya tumewajua wezi.Please Kenyans of good will lets vote these two boys out 2017.Pik ab chego oripkei bichu oeng yach missing chorig nebo iman ongemwei kebe CORD AK MASHINANI RAO HOYEE ISAAC HOYEE ,NASA HOYEEEEEEEEEEE 2017.

    Reply Report comment

  15. I like the way Joho faces this so called Dp and so i dont wanna slander around,cos all what is supposed to be said,Joho has done that.Bt did u know why he calls himself a lord of poverty and not a lord of curruption..??
    He is a lord of poverty yea!bt a lord who brings poverty to his own people!Ruto is a lord of poverty,an idiot..am sorry bt its true!

    Reply Report comment

  16. why are women from central complain about there men that they are not satisfied in bed na wametahiri have you ever heard or seen women from LUO NYANZA ever demonstrating over satisfaction in bed jinga sana that’s why your women are prostitutes coz they long for satisfaction and second just another party is only about stealing and that’s why u c arap mashamba dishes out stolen money in harambees and kamwana talks nonsense about Rao in central in steady of addressing issues affecting our beloved country.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer