VIDEO: Kalenjins will AGREE with Governor Joho on TEN QUESTIONS to DP Ruto, they are SUFFERING under Jubilee

1. IF you are an academic giant, why sell your community to the Kikuyu for 50cts?
2. IF you are an academic giant, why is a dry port being build in Naivasha and not Eldoret?
3. IF you are an academic giant, why are your people relyng on harambees to settle hospital bills and pay school fees? We understand MTR Hospital in Eldoret is holding hundreds of IDs over unpaid bills running into billions. Chepkoilel University has sent home over 600 Kalenjin students over unpaid fees…
4. If you an academic giant WHY did you dissolve your party URP to join Mt Kenya movement-Jubilee?
5. If you are an academic giant, why didn’t you direct the Standard Gauge Railway to pass through Eldoret and benefit the locals?
6. IF you a giant, why is KCC being sold?
7. IF you are a giant why are women being ripped off by an organization linked to you?…”
8. IF you are a giant WHY are your people killing each other over Cattle rusttling? Pokot vs Marakwet?
9. If you are a giant WHY are your People Dying of Hunger (Baringo, Tiaty)?
10. If You are a giant WHY are Maize farmers suffering under Jubilee- low prices , No fertiliser etc?
TUKO PAMOJA
Comments
Akinyi Itumbi says
Only ten? it should be 21 questions.
Momanyi says
Only ten? It should have been a million questions. But anyway the are 1o childish questions by an idiot.
Miguna Njuguna says
Jigger
Agricultural
Panty .
Jap aka chupilii stinks of corruption, murders, rotten meat etc
Ongollo says
What’s with raila today forum. That you only see things through tribal lines. Kikuyus this ,Kalenjins that, just like the Lord of poverty king of tribalism. Kubafffff
Yusuf says
Huyo lord of poverty ni mganga, mrogi.
Anonymous says
Yes, the lord of poverty caused by the so called grandfathers of the nation. If you are told to choose between a mganga and a killer, which one will you go for?
Momanyi says
Ask fidel odinga he knows better.
Anonymous says
Aulizize matako yako
Anonymous says
My brother don’t attack someone’s children in apolitical forum.because the man you are attacking doesn’t know you neither your family..bt I thought the debate should have been between dp ruto and governor joho and not RAILA
Anonymous says
maswali ya kitoto kutoka Kwa kitoto.
Anonymous says
Just answer the questions and you will know who a ‘kitoto’ you are reffering to is.
Richard Arap says
Jubilee the lords of corruption hence poverty to our people, ruto hana haja na wakalenjin ni pesa mbele taabu nyuma. Don’t you see he is campaigning more than uhuru he has been given billions to honga watu halafu kazi yao ni kusema tu Raila oo,Raila kwi, so that we can hate Rao. Uhuru should stop talking like an mca when attacking Rao , We love Rao hata uhuru aseme nini wakenya tumewajua wezi.Please Kenyans of good will lets vote these two boys out 2017.Pik ab chego oripkei bichu oeng yach missing chorig nebo iman ongemwei kebe CORD AK MASHINANI RAO HOYEE ISAAC HOYEE ,NASA HOYEEEEEEEEEEE 2017.
Momanyi says
Katahiri 2017 tafadhali
sikiche says
@Richard.kichorenin nee
Lopeto says
If you’re giant why is turkana county in rift valley has not been tarmacked under jubilee era and yet you’re saying mnajenga roads
Momanyi says
Is that the only road in kenya? Kubafffff
Anyagi wuod Aruka. says
Joho ni moto wa kuotea mbali.
ORINA EMMANUEL says
Reality prevails even when its hidden…who can help kenya?Joho seems to be having an answer..Waiting for it…
Anonymous says
Ruto stop your mediocrity and help kalenjins right now!
Akinyi says
Momanyi why always kutari. wewe ni shoga? mboro iliyo tahiriwa nitamu sana kwa mkundu wako bila shaka.
Akinyi says
The way you talk and reason is why we hope you get circumsized not for us but for your own benefits.
Anonymous says
Momanyi ni shoga awe mkikuyu ama hata kama yeye ni mkisii.
Atieno says
Wewe ndiye shoga wa kisumu. King of jamboya. Kubafffff
Clement says
Ruto is a demigod with sub-standard brain,,,he doesn’t think ata!!!kubaaaaafffffuuuuuuu msaliti weeeuwe RAO toshaaaa
Anonymous says
Hahaaaaaa uiiiiii jesus chrust…..Cord tosha
Ngoge says
Cord ndo kiboko chao
Lamon says
I like the way Joho faces this so called Dp and so i dont wanna slander around,cos all what is supposed to be said,Joho has done that.Bt did u know why he calls himself a lord of poverty and not a lord of curruption..??
He is a lord of poverty yea!bt a lord who brings poverty to his own people!Ruto is a lord of poverty,an idiot..am sorry bt its true!
CHOGE says
Smegma yani that white smelly stuff has occupied your head
Onyango says
Let him use the Lemons to remove it’
Anonymous says
why are women from central complain about there men that they are not satisfied in bed na wametahiri have you ever heard or seen women from LUO NYANZA ever demonstrating over satisfaction in bed jinga sana that’s why your women are prostitutes coz they long for satisfaction and second just another party is only about stealing and that’s why u c arap mashamba dishes out stolen money in harambees and kamwana talks nonsense about Rao in central in steady of addressing issues affecting our beloved country.
maina says
Wakikuyu wako na mafeelings hapa,,they cannot say anything reasonable about the questions above.
maina says
Wakikuyu wako na mafeelings hapa aje?,,they cannot say anything reasonable about the questions above.
MZUNGU NGUNGA says
KWENYA TWATAKA MABADILIKO
Anonymous says
Joho anaongea tomogaya ajewai hata pita nairobi kuja eldy kucheki maendeleo domo tu is really academic dwarf
Benard Otieno says
Poleni Sana
