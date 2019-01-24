VIDEO: Its not the work of a deputy president to unleash projects, let Matiangi work: Atwoli

The Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has again ignited a fight with the Deputy President William Ruto.

Francis Atwoli has landed on the Deputy President with his tangatanga movements which he is so much against.

Francis Atwoli has told off DP Ruto for his issuing of development projects;

Atwoli: I have never seen in any part of the world where a Deputy President dishes out projects. #LeoMashinani pic.twitter.com/WeUBJ0cst3 — KTN News Alerts (@KTNNewsKE) January 24, 2019

We can clearly state that the Deputy President is currently under that spell of the curse of the Deputy. He has been receiving attacks from different sides.

But his allies known as tangatanga team have always jumped on his defense line ready to combat any form of attack on their hope for presidency in 2022.

Francis Atwoli spoke this in line with the new appointment given to Interior CS Fred Matiang’i as the Super Cabinet Secretary to oversee President Uhuru’s Big Four Agenda.

Atwoli praised the President for his change of tactic terming it as the best means to use to ensure that his legacy standouts.

He spoke this during the bilateral meeting between Cotu and KNUT in attempts to reach for a common affiliation.