Video: Hon Sudi destroys Murathe and Tuju completely, says Kalenjin vs Kikuyu in RV is by grace

1. Murathe is not only a drunkard BUT also a drug addict who moves from one bar to another
2. Tuju is confused, has no leadership qualities, cannot service even his own wife…
3. Uhuru should call party elections
4. Relations between Kalenjins and Kikuyu ni Mungu tuu
Comments
Anonymous says
Talks about kalenjin and Kikuyu are uncalled for….. Votes will not come from threats, it will only create enmity…. But Ruto deserves presidency and central voters should be ready to vote for him
Anonymous says
Sudi should not be allowed to incite the two communities by taking hostage Kikuyus in R.Valley just because Ruto may not get votes from mt .Kenya as well maize farmers will not vote for him.Kamiti is where you should by now.