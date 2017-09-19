VIDEO: Hon Babu Owino Speech That Sent Uhuru Into Hiding, Tibiim !

Kenya Today
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
September 19, 2017 9 Comments
anonymous says
September 19, 2017 at 12:41 pm
waaaaa…..h
ni mimi says
September 19, 2017 at 1:12 pm
Uhuru is man and he can’t be scared by uncircumcised chokoraa like babu owino even his master ojinga shake and cry like a baby when they mention uhuruto
maklindi says
September 19, 2017 at 1:19 pm
KUMA YA MAMAKO IMEOZA KAMA AKILI HIYO YAKO
Learning something says
September 19, 2017 at 2:40 pm
wa kenya wacheeni matusi pls just challenge someone with wise word.
Bonventure Faluma says
September 19, 2017 at 4:42 pm
sasa matusi ni ya nini? unschooled and ungroomed peolpe are the ones who issue such reckless sentiments
Anonymous says
September 19, 2017 at 11:18 pm
Garbage grow up ,nonsense
martin omondi says
September 21, 2017 at 9:19 am
i predict babu owino will be the president of kenya 2077
sammy says
September 22, 2017 at 4:24 pm
infact babu owino atarudi kuwa ckokoraa after 2017 election, ajui chjenye anafanya.
stevo production says
September 22, 2017 at 8:49 pm
I think we ar wise and our parents took us to good schools so that we may have power to encounter challenges with wisdom without using diming sentments.
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Website
Contact
Comments
anonymous says
waaaaa…..h
ni mimi says
Uhuru is man and he can’t be scared by uncircumcised chokoraa like babu owino even his master ojinga shake and cry like a baby when they mention uhuruto
maklindi says
KUMA YA MAMAKO IMEOZA KAMA AKILI HIYO YAKO
Learning something says
wa kenya wacheeni matusi pls just challenge someone with wise word.
Bonventure Faluma says
sasa matusi ni ya nini? unschooled and ungroomed peolpe are the ones who issue such reckless sentiments
Anonymous says
Garbage grow up ,nonsense
martin omondi says
i predict babu owino will be the president of kenya 2077
sammy says
infact babu owino atarudi kuwa ckokoraa after 2017 election, ajui chjenye anafanya.
stevo production says
I think we ar wise and our parents took us to good schools so that we may have power to encounter challenges with wisdom without using diming sentments.