VIDEO: Homa Bay Town MP Hon Kaluma Destroys Uhuru’s Lawyer Ahmednassir On KTN Checkpoint Over Rigged Election

Homabay Town MP Hon Peter Kaluma destroyed Uhuru’s lawyer Ahmednassir Abdhullahi over rigged election and Supreme Court ruling. Ahmed was completely destroyed, the fact that he is not eloquent made it worse for him.



I may be biased, but even listening objectively, Ahmednassir came to attack Raila, same old stuff we have heard of the years. But Hon Kaluma didn’t not attack Jubilee, but stuck to the issue on the table: Reforming IEBC.

Really, if IEBC bungled the elections, it would be foolish to use them as currently constituted to have an election. But I suspect, Jubilee will resist, then let Raila have his way. Somehow come November 2nd some mischief would have happened.

I just hate my country at times.