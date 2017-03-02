VIDEO: Governor Joho Goes Live on Facebook from Dubai, Thousands Login ‘BREAKING’ INTERNET -CRAZY Stuff #MadLuv4Joho

That Kenyans love governor Ali Hassan Joho is no secret, no wonder Jubilee Statehouse operatives have erected barriers to try cut him to size.

Well, on his way back home from an extensive tour of USA the good governor stopped over in Dubai and had coffee at shopping mall with Top Kenyan radio host and the internet went crazy with mad traffic ‘breaking’ internet literally…

Watch Joho do a surprise LIVE interview on Facebook with radio star Terry Atieno >>>





Later Radio host Terry took to Facebook and this is what she posted>>

“I am aggressive and i got the God given go getter character yes, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that a day would come to shake hands with Hon.Sultan Ali Hassan Joho.

I spent two precious hrs thanks be to God, sipping on a cup of Chocolate Mocca rubbing shoulders with the young jovial, relaxed, tough, courageous and unbwogable president of the first county of Kenya. #GVN001.

Even though I haven’t really been to his county, his open, humble and welcoming character i trust will continue being a blessing to all who believe in his efforts.

I have been following his politics from a distance and I must say that his dedication, his loyalty to his Party and his will to ensure that he delivers to the people he serves calls for an Applaus👏🏾 🙌🏾.

His Trip abroad, a blessing to my own soul looking at this platform was not in vain, but was for the sake of his people and his domain.

My conclusion, Passion, Discipline, Dedication and the will to knock can take you places. #LongLive001 #ProudChocolate”- Terry Otieno

Meanwhile plans of a grand super reception have been finalized, watch announcement by Mombasa ODM officials >>

