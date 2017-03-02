VIDEO: Governor Joho Goes Live on Facebook from Dubai, Thousands Login ‘BREAKING’ INTERNET -CRAZY Stuff #MadLuv4Joho

That Kenyans love governor Ali Hassan Joho is no secret, no wonder Jubilee Statehouse operatives have erected barriers to try cut him to size.
Well, on his way back home from an extensive tour of USA the good governor stopped over in Dubai and had coffee at shopping mall with Top Kenyan radio host and the internet went crazy with mad traffic ‘breaking’ internet literally…
Watch Joho do a surprise LIVE interview on Facebook with radio star Terry Atieno >>>
Later Radio host Terry took to Facebook and this is what she posted>>
“I am aggressive and i got the God given go getter character yes, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that a day would come to shake hands with Hon.Sultan Ali Hassan Joho.
I spent two precious hrs thanks be to God, sipping on a cup of Chocolate Mocca rubbing shoulders with the young jovial, relaxed, tough, courageous and unbwogable president of the first county of Kenya. #GVN001.
Even though I haven’t really been to his county, his open, humble and welcoming character i trust will continue being a blessing to all who believe in his efforts.
I have been following his politics from a distance and I must say that his dedication, his loyalty to his Party and his will to ensure that he delivers to the people he serves calls for an Applaus👏🏾 🙌🏾.
His Trip abroad, a blessing to my own soul looking at this platform was not in vain, but was for the sake of his people and his domain.
My conclusion, Passion, Discipline, Dedication and the will to knock can take you places. #LongLive001 #ProudChocolate”- Terry Otieno
Meanwhile plans of a grand super reception have been finalized, watch announcement by Mombasa ODM officials >>
Comments
James Wabwire Agoro says
Gov. 001 hapa ni James Wabwire Agoro MP mtarajiwa wa Butula.
otis mac jaboya says
nonsence
KARIUKI MBUGUA WA WAMBUI says
utoto mingi ya kutomba mikundu ya akina Betty Kyalo.. JOHO IS FAKE DRUG DEALER.
Anonymous says
You are an idiot and an imbecile!!!!Why are you jealous of Joho who is more respectable and outstanding as a statesman?Not even jomo kenyatta can equal Joho’s stature….
Anonymous says
joho is my role model
Vincent Fulham says
The Paris home of France’s conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon has been raided by investigators, French media report.
The search was part of an investigation into an allegedly fake job given to his wife. He denies any wrongdoing.
Mr Fillon has vowed to continue his presidential campaign, despite growing pressure for him to step down.
He was once seen as the favourite to win the election but his poll ratings have dropped since the scandal emerged.
The allegations circling around the Fillon family focus mainly on his Welsh-born wife Penelope, who is also reported to be facing an investigation.
Shutterfly promo says
Valuable information. Fortunate me I found your site by chance, and I’m surprised why this coincidence didn’t came about earlier! I bookmarked it.
Shutterfly promo http://www.shutterfly-coupons.com