Video: Gov. Mutua declares 2022 presidential bid, insists he’ll win

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has once again re-kindled 2022 succession politics insisting that if Kenyans see his name in the ballot come 2022, then the should prepare themselves for a Mutua Presidency.

Alfred Mutua who has declared that he will battle it out for the top seat in 2022 with other big politicians after the end of his second term in office as Machakos Governor has insisted that he will bring the much-needed change in the country that the Jubilee government has failed to.

@DrAlfredMutua : If you see me on the ballot in 2022 know that I'll win #KTNMorningExpress pic.twitter.com/wVVAwSyZEt — ktn (@KTNKenya) July 4, 2019

While speaking on Thursday Morning Express at KTN TV, Mutua maintained that it was high time the Kenyan citizens change their perceptions and embrace leaders who are advocating for new ways of doing things.

“The government has done some great job, but there comes a time when the transition is paramount. I am advocating for a change in the way our people think. We want to get back to the ground and get the views of our people on the way they want things done. If you see my name in the ballot, of which you will definitely see, know that I am going to win.” Said Mutua.

Mutua observed that Kenyans were either going to be rich or poor depending on the things they were doing.

Mutua’s sentiments come just 10 hours after his regions Kingpin Kalonzo Musyoka who appeared on the same television station also declared that his name will appear on the ballot in the 2022 presidential elections.

Kalonzo who was being interviewed by host Tony Gachoka vowed that he will not support any other candidate for president in 2022 saying that he had twice sacrificed his presidential ambition to support opposition chief Raila Odinga. He insisted that 2022 would be his turn to lead the country.

“If you support somebody twice and he fails, would you still continue supporting him? But I don’t have any political enemy,” said Kalonzo who was recently appointed by the president to the post of Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan.

Alfred Mutua has of late been embroiled in a political fight with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the state of affairs in their respective counties. The tiff was triggered by Machakos Governor’s decision to rehabilitate both the Dedan Kimathi and Tom Mboya statues in Nairobi’s Central Business District after saying that the national statues had been neglected by Sonko’s Nairobi county government.

Sonko on his part decided to retaliate by taking his political fight to Alfred Mutua’s doorsteps of Machakos town. Sonko together with politician Kalembe Ndile went to Machakos to help bail out a staff of Macha Beach Club that were arrested by Machakos County Government officers on Wednesday.

Supremacy wars between the two have so far escalated with each accusing the other of invading their political spaces. Ukambani leaders have not been in good terms with each other since 2017 and this will greatly impact on the community’s unity ahead 2022 general elections.

Apart from Alfred Mutua, others who have declared their interests for the 2022 top seat include Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Oparanya and Makueni’s Kivutha Kibwana.