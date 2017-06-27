VIDEO: ”Everything Uhuru touches COLLAPSES, Sirigi Bridge to Mtongwe Ferry, He is Going Down” – Gov JOHO June 27, 2017 6 Comments https://www.kenya-today.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/10-16.mp4
Comments
Arokjasigama says
Everything Uhuru touches turns into scandal and everything Ruto touches turns into cholera.
Mimi ithumbi says
Uhuru enyewe is going down things re heading south
karanja says
scum bugs manifesto .is just a corruption blueprint nothing more
EDWINMAKOWILI says
WHATEVER JOHO SAYS IS TRUE UHURU MUST GO HOME
Achieng says
Idiots dancing on the graves of people who die trying to cross the river. Anyway we appreciate jubilee for trying to save lives by building a bridge. Accident happens. So for all of you witch hunters rejoice but the bridge will be constructed and we shall walk over it. Hapa hakuna kura ya vitendawilis.
Mjadili says
Achieng. I guess your name is Rachael “Achieng” Omamo: Jubilee’s Anti-Raila project.