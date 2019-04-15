VIDEO: Dunderhead fraudster Rashid Echesa attacks Governor Joho badly

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Mohammed Echesa has exposed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho for being a slow student in an evening class he alleges they attended together. Echesa is a class 8 dropped out who was picked by Raila to be a party Youth leader and later used by DP Ruto to fight Kakamega governor Oparanya, he was later rewarded a CS position and was sucked in March over gross incompetence. Echesa attack on Joho is a juvenile stunt consistent with his level of education. whereas Joho is know to have cleared high school in 1993 with below average grades , Echesa dropped out at class 8. Joho holds two degrees in Business Management and Human Resource Management from Kampala international University and GRETSA university. Joho also also a diploma in IT.

Speaking in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County over the weekend, Echesa faulted COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli for endorsing Joho as his preferable 2022 candidate, when the Mombasa Governor had even failed to capture anything in Gumbaru School.

Echesa was responding to Atwoli’s remarks on Deputy Ruto’s 2022 Presidential bid.

The COTU boss argued that the name of Ruto will not be on the ballot come 2022.

Atwoli was speaking on Saturday in Lamu County during a COTU fund raiser for Lamu Women’s Sacco.

Joho was Present at the event, which has made Echesa refer to him as “Mkora wa Mombasa” who was listening to Atwoli’s baseless remarks.

He asked Matungu residents if they had appointed Atwoli to be moving around to select for them who to become a leader and who should not.

On Sunday, several leaders allied to the DP converged in Kakamega with Ruto in a fund raising event for the Salvation Army Church.

They lashed out at Atwoli, accusing him of making baseless claims without respecting his age.

They referred to him as a doom Prophet whereas Ruto referred to him as a “Mchawi” and “Mganga.”

They held him accountable should anything happen to the DP between now and 2022.

Watch the video here.