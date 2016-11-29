Kenya Today

VIDEO: DRAMA in Kirinyaga as Martha Karua REFUSES to JOIN Jubilee, WAVES Middle Fingers to Uhuru People

Defiant Martha Karua today publicly refused to join Jubilee party, the former powerful minister waved her middle fingers to crowds that had demanded she join Jubilee.

It is obvious Hon Karua was set up going by the sheepish smile of DP Ruto . Watch video and be the judge…

  6. Karua should ask orengo what happened to him in 2002 when orengo went against the tide. Or uhuru in 1997. She should vie in bondo or join the tide. If not she is wasting her time and money. All her opponents needs to say is after she aquires the seat she will cross over and work with raila against uhuru and jubilee and it’s over.

  10. Mie mama Karua naonba afanye historia moja aende akafombee katika, moja ya nyanza bila kuangalia kua ataahinda au hapana. Ili 2022 akijakugombea urais at as Honda Kwa nguvu, atakua ameshafuzu. Mama Karua ni mwanakenya halisi. Karibu Karibu mama Karibu

    • Hope we are wrong this song of tribalism was left for our fore grandparent all what we need and is a good leader regardless of which tribe i thnk has this problem mkishidwa keep queit and quit …….kikuyu is playing a good game keep up.we with uhuru and ruto of who is nt of our tribe we joined and no struggle….

  16. It was drama galore as Karua, known for her
    strong persona, flatly rejected the calls by the
    crowd that she joins Jubilee Party by
    constantly flashing the three-finger salute
    associated with Narc Kenya.
    When she was introduced by Ruto to address a
    that crowd gathered outside Kerugoya Level
    Four Hospital, Karua was wildly cheered, but
    the crowd roared Jubilee in unison.

