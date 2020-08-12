VIDEO: Drama as politicians fight at a funeral in Kiminini

Drama ensued on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at a burial ceremony in Kiminini, Trans Nzoia County when politicians decided to go physical over their differences.

In a video shared by Daily Nation, the politicians are seen pushing each other while they exchanged blows in public.

Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines are then flouted as hundreds of people they had attended the event stares on.

According to reports, the leaders accused each other of misusing a public gathering to gain political mileage ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Members of Trans Nzoia County Assembly accused Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa of using shady ways of gaining an upperhand in the Gubernatorial race.

Kakai Bisau, a contender in the gubernatorial race is seen in the video urging the leaders and the youth to conduct themselves in a respectable manner when attending public gatherings.

Watch the video below: