VIDEO: Chaos as MCAs allied to Governor Sonko attempt to EJECT Speaker Elachi from office

There was drama at the City Hall the Nairobi County headquarters as chaos broke out once again as a section of Nairobi Members of County Assembly attempted to storm Speaker Beatrice Elachi’s office to eject her.

Armed GSU and AP officers were forced to intervene and repulse the rowdy group believed to be allied to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.



On Sunday, a group of Nairobi MCAs announced a fresh bid to impeach Elachi over allegations of abuse of office, corruption, poor leadership, victimisation of MCAs and assembly staff, impunity, disregard for the law and county orders, and militarisation of the assembly.

The county lawmakers had on Sunday collected 51 signatures way above the 42 required for an impeachment notice against the speaker to be filed in the county assembly.

