(Video) Celebrations in MACHAKOS as SONKO RESCUE TEAM lands to clean Gov MUTUA’s garbage

There was joy among residents of Machakos as a group of Sonko Rescue Team today evening landed in town to help clear the heaps of garbage that Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua refused to clear.

While welcoming the Nairobi based team, the residents blamed their governor for going to criticise Nairobi governor Mike Sonko while his own county is in total mess.

According to the residents, it is ironical for their governor to go to other counties and purport to supervise projects yet his own is in ICU.