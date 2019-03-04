Video: Angry Uhuru walks out during a speech by Ruto ally

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday walked out Immediately Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro took to the podium to speak at Thayu Kamau Kabugi’s burial, Uhuru excused himself and only came back after the lawmaker finished his speech during a burial ceremony in Murang’a County.

In his remarks, the legislator asked the president to donate at least Ksh5 million to Gitui Secondary School for development.

Seemingly angered by the MP’s request, Uhuru castigated him, making reference to the annual CDF allocations that are disbursed to constituencies.

“I hear some people asking for money. Account for the monies that have been allocated in your National Government Constituency Development Funds which are worth Ksh100 million instead of loitering the country with endless meetings and unending speeches,” the President demanded.



The Nation reported that it was the second time the same was happening. A similar incident had been witnessed when the parliamentarian was speaking during Kenneth Matiba’s (deceased) requiem mass in 2018.

It is however not clear whether the two incidences were a coincidence or intentional.

The MP is a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto and has traversed the country accompanying the DP in various functions.

When the lawmaker was presenting a request from his constituents for the upgrading of roads during the mass, he addressed the concerns to DP Ruto, thereby bypassing the president who had excused himself.