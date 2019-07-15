“Utachunga ngamia 2022 bila underwear” Gov. Sonko humiliates Hon Duale (video)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is one of the few most feared politicians to engage in a public fight with. They say ‘he got no chills’ got muscles too to destroy anyone standing on his way.

During one of his Team Wanjiku rallies in Mombasa on Sunday, the first time governor took advantage of the day where he made a scathing attack on the Majority Leader Aden Duale.

According to Sonko, Duale has been on the governor’s neck demanding an explanation on how all sales revenue collected from counties have been put into use.

In a rejoinder, the obviously agitated city Boss made a scathing attack on the MP while referring him to the auditor of General books claiming that the MP.

“I want to tell Aden Duale that hii pesa ya devolution si pesa ya mama yako .Si pesa ya ngamia zako uko Garissa” Sonko ranted amid cheers from the audience.

Sonko went on to accuse Duale of spearheading the salary increment plot by MPs, while his residents in his backyard were suffering.

Governor Mike Sonko's message to the majority leader, Aden Duale pic.twitter.com/0TeDZ3WdUx — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 14, 2019

He added; “Instead of increasing your salary, release those funds to assist us in implementing devolution. We are even calling upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to resolve that issue,” Sonko ranted.

Sonko’s attack to Duale has come at a time that the MPs are in a dire war with the Salary and Remuneration Commission demanding for a Salary increment of up to Ksh.2.9 Million.

In a recently leaked memo, a PSC letter signed by their Chairperson and Speaker Justin Muturi, the MPs want a basic salary of Ksh. 1, 156,108 from the current Ksh. 532, 500 arguing that the MP runs the same level as that of the Judge of Appeal while the two speakers of the Parliament rank at the same level as the Deputy President of Kenya and the Chief Justice.