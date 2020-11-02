Uproar as NMS boss Mohamed Badi fires Sonko’s staff

Over 20 City Hall Inspectorate officers who were recently seconded to Nairobi Metropolitan Services have been fired.

The officers who include senior Nairobi City County inspectorate officers have been sacked under unclear circumstances with reports indicating that City Hall County Secretary Justus Kathenge has reportedly refused to absorb back the sacked officers.

The incident has dented the image of Badi who was previously assumed to be a defender of workers rights.

However the move is likely to be challenged in court since NMS has no powers to sack staff seconded from City Hall.