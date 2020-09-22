Uproar as DPP drops graft charges against Jambo Pay CEO Danson Muchemi in Sh1.5B NHIF scam, case to collapse

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji is on the spot once again after he dropped corruption charges against controversial Jambo Pay CEO Danson Muchemi in the Sh1.5B NHIF scandal.

The DPP has instead turned Muchemi and another Jambo Pay official Robert Muriithi into prosecution witnesses despite their firm Web Tribe Limited, which trades as JamboPay playing a crucial role in the loss of 1.5B in the NHIF scandal.

Muchemi was in 2018 charged alongside 19 others including former NHIF CEOs Simeon Ole Kirgotty Ole d Geoffrey Mwangi. The accused were charged with 17 counts among them abuse of office, willful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public funds among others.

Muchemi and Muriithi were later released on a cash bail of Ksh.2 million each.

The company was contracted to offer revenue collection services to NHIF without proper planning leading to loss of Sh1.5B of public funds.

In a letter by Alexander Muteti on behalf of DPP, Muchemi and his co accused have now been forced to be prosecution witnesses although they illegally received millions of tax payers money from the national health insurer.

Members of the NHIF audit committee Mudzo Nzili, Yussuf Ibrahim and Elly Nyaim were also charged with breach of trust for approving extension of the contract awarded to Web Tribe Limited without following procedure leading to loss of Sh1.5B.

However, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Global Legal Action Network, has now written to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission over the move by DPP to drop charges against Muchemi and his Jambo Pay staff who is co-accused.

The NGO has raised fears that the Sh1.5B NHIF corruption case now risks collapsing due to lack of evidence leading to acquittal of the accused persons.

The NGO now wants EACC to take action and ensure the Jambo Pay CEO faces the law in the Sh1.5B scam.

End….