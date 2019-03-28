“Unazeeka vibaya” Gov Sonko slams Hon Kamanda on PR stunts

Nominated MP Jubilee Maina Kamanda has crossed paths with Nairobi Governor Sonko after Kamanda argued the governor took advantage of the drought situation in Turkana to seek recognition through posing for photos with hunger stricken Kenyans after delivering foodstuff and other personal effects to the arid county.
In retaliation Governor Sonko has elaborated his acts in Turkana firing shots at Kamanda.
“What is wrong with this old man Hon. Maina Kamanda whom I respect alot. Is it bad to help other Kenyans when they’re in need? Anyway we are trying our best to ensure our streets are clean, we are doing around 9 markets which are over 80% complete including the multi storeyed mwariro hawkers market in kariakor near CBD putting in consideration Nairobi is ranked as an international city we must control our hawkers from being all over the CBD and finally the issue of firing staff, let them do the right thing, any staff who engages in corruption and laziness will be fired.
I went to Turkana and West pokot for 3 days knowing Nairobians need services I did not go there to stay forever or perform the duties of their Governor HE Nanok, I did not go for PR as you allege. I was recently crowned the good deeds Ambassador in Kenya by the Global good deeds organisation based in Israel. I think this explains why I went there to stand with our brothers and sisters who are facing drought. It’s not my first time to stand with the needy and I will not stop it because of your dirty mouth and menopause politics which has been overtaken by events. Inaonekana wewe Mzee unazeeka vibaya respect others, respect your age the same way we respect you,”said governor Sonko.
