Here is Uhuru’s Weak Response To Petitions Challenging His Win, A Clear Indication He’ll Lose

1. That the election was legal for it was in compliance with the SCOK order that directed the IEBC to carry out fresh election within 60 days.

2. That Mr. Kenyatta was legitimately elected by 7.6 million Kenyans who were given fair opportunity to enjoy their sacrosanct voting right.

3. That the petitions are only challenging the processes but not the numbers for he was the absolute winner in the repeat poll.

4. That even if the process were to affect the numbers, it would not be substantive enough to close the margin of victory to warrant an annulment.

4. That NASA principals waged systemic violence to block the election from taking place in the four counties.

5. That the contradictions in the communication of voter turnout number was a mere mathematical confusion experienced by such electoral bodies.

6. That the petitioners are Mr. Odinga’s proxies masquerading as civil societies and are acting at the behest of NASA.

7. That this informs why NASA didnt directly file a petition for they explicitly knew that they couldn’t benefit from an illegality of violence that they committed.

8. That Akombe was a coward and a Nasa puppet ready to sabotage the election by resigning and portraying IEBC as an inept commission that cannot carry out a free and fair election.

8. That in the interest of the public, the petition should be dismissed in order for the perpetual politicking to end and for normalcy to return.

9. That it is Mr Kenyatta’s prayer that the Supreme Court, in its own wisdom, should dismiss the petition and should do so with the cost on the petitioner.