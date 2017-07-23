Uhuru’s rating drops to 47%, Raila Popularity Goes Up – Infotrak

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s approval has remained steady while that of President Uhuru Kenyatta has dropped in a new Infotrak poll released on Sunday, with only 17 days to the general election.

According to the poll, the presidential race now close enough for voter turnout to make the difference as Uhuru’s approval rating has dropped by 1 point to 47 per cent, while that of Raila is at 43 per cent.

Five per cent of respondents were undecided, a majority of whom hail from Western Kenya.

Infotrak CEO Angela Ambitho dismissed the possibility of a run off, saying the August 8 poll can be won on first round by the candidate who will convince a majority of the undecided lot.

“Jubilee’s numerical advantage over NASA supporters nearly vanishes, just one month before the election, Raila’s presidential vote-preference had inched towards Uhuru’s, but a significant gap remains,” the survey noted.

The survey was carried out between July 3 and 12, and involved 2,209 participants through phone and face-to-face interviews. It had a 2.09 per cent margin of error.

Last month, Uhuru has 48 per cent approval, while Raila was still on 43 per cent.

Jubilee party’s popularity was at 47 per cent, compared with NASA’s 43 per cent.