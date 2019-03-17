Uhuru’s devolution is the worst curse to ever befall Kenya- Hon Kuria blasts Jubilee regime

Gatundu South Mp Moses Kuria has expressed his dislike for devolution. On Sunday, Kuria noted in his official Facebook page that he hate devolution.

According to the vocal legislator, he indicated devolution benefits the governors but not Kenyans. He noted Kenyans tend to support things without thinking well about them. Kuria termed devolution has a curse in Kenya



“Kenyans have a tendency of supporting things without thinking through. I HATE DEVOLUTION. It is our collective stupidity of transforming 47 men and women into Billionaires. We give them between 4 and 20 Billion every year without controls. The highest recipient of this stupidity is Turkana County- 12 Billion in Division of Revenue and close to 10 Billion in Equalisation Funds. Yet people are dying of hunger and thirst. Devolution is the worst curse we brought ourselves as a nation, ” Kuria noted

This comes barely days after the emergence of photos displaying Kenyans dying of hunger in Turkana and parts of Baringo County. Some primary pupils in Baringo are being forced by drought to drink muddy water. Miguna Miguna blamed this on Jubilee government.

“Yes, these are real images of Kenyans whom the tyrannical regime of Uhuru Kenyatta and previous brutal ones have caused. Uhuru Kenyatta has normalized and institutionalized the culture of impunity in Kenya. The cure is a revolution, ” Miguna noted in his official Facebook page on Saturday.





