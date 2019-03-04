Uhuru wont turn back, will never buy fear, carry your own cross: Hon.Ngunjiri Wambugu

Nyeri town member of parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu has warned those who are throwing tantrums at president uhuru kenyatta that no sacred cow will be spared in the graft war.

Through his social media post, the Jubilee mp said the attempt by the Tanga Tanga movement is to stop DCI AND DPP from doing their constitutionally mandated tasks.







The statement from different politicians have risen after a sparkling debate over the loss of 21 billion shillings on the Arror and Kimwarer dam.

The deputy president criticized the allegations adding that it was only 7billion shillings, a move the ODM leader honourable Raila rubbished.