Uhuru will soon make William Ruto a ceremonial Deputy President so that he can play politics – Raphael Tuju reveals

President Uhuru is angry with deputy president William Ruto’s move to open a parallel Jubilee party office (Jubilee Asili) with a slogan SOTE PAMOJA, according to party secretary general Raphael Tuju the president will soon give his deputy ample time to play politics.

Tuju also reaffirmed that with Ruto seemingly taking a back seat in matters government, there is no vacuum as Uhuru is overworking to ensure government is functioning optimally.

Yesterday, Tuju took to social media where he poured out Uhuru’s frustrations following Ruto’s move to go MIA (Missing In Action) in governance issues but very much active with playing politics.

“Kenyans are deeply concerned with the tough economic state of the country. The President is tirelessly working hard to ensure things get to normal. We are all feeling the pain! It really pains me as Kenyan to see people given the constitutional mandate by the people of Kenya to assist the President publicly fights his transformative agenda with “SOTE PAMOJA” slogans, we will give you time to rest- the law is very clear. Kenyans are tired and we will soon give them ample time to play politics. We will have new political formations and new coalition agreements. New parties will be formed but now we have a duty. We have a working President and there is no vacuum. May God bless Kenya My mother Land. God bless you all. We shall overcome!

#MyCountryMyResponsility”– Read Hon Tuju’s Facebook post

However in a quick rejoinder, DP Ruto’s online rag tag army dismissed Tuju’s threat;

Mwangi Wa Macharia: Kenya isn’t owned by anybody..we all have rights of association inscribed in our constitution…#sotepamoja is a revolution that is oriented into transforming Kenya without discrimination by race, tribe or background..

Ngugi Nduati: Kalonzo,Tuju and Isaac Ruto what u signed at jubilee house was a crusade agreement.



Granton Ronoh: Raphael Tuju,you are trading on murky grounds.It also really pains us the way you intimidate our representatives, have in mind that they are not president’s employees so they also have a right to be heard.Time will come when Kenyans will say ENOUGH is ENOUGH



Philip Losli: Jubilee was formed after folding 13 parties TNA and URP being the main parties did you go back to members before going into bed with ODM,wiper,KANU, ccm as party headquarters becomes a no go zone for elected leaders while the unknown you included call the shorts the division is clear like day and night Jubilee Asili sote pamoja is the solution



Dennis Muchiri: When the govt demolished for its own pple in kariobangi and when you were chasing pple from the party mwananchi was not suffering but now Ruto has come up with a slogan mwananchi has started sufferng….????