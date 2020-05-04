‘Uhuru will reduce Jubilee to a shell, dump it for a new party and merge with ODM’- Ruto spokesman Dennis Itumbi says

DP Ruto online spokesman Dennis Itumbi says:

Good Morning,

Just some Random Raw Info.

1. PNU Fundraising raises Shs. 66m at La Mada Hotel

2. CS Munya tells meeting that President Uhuru sent in Shs. 5m

3. The Participants pay a Bar, boardroom and restaraunt bill of Shs. 1.8m (At this point I doubt anyone has been tested, but anyway)

4. Tuesday last week, PNU files a request at Registrar of Political Parties, an intention to change names to The National Unity (TNU) Party.

The idea, fight in Jubilee, reduce it to a shell, then bolt to new party.

In other words the Launch strategy for TNU is a fight in Jubilee first!

But worry NOT eyes on the RACE not the Sideshows!

Asante #HustlerNationIntel

Good Day.