”Uhuru will not handover power to a thief”- Hon Murathe attacks Ruto

Statehosue operative and Jubilee Party Vice Chairman Hon David Murathe has assured Kenyans that President Uhuru will not hand over power to a thief in 2022.

Hon Murathe is who a close confidant of the president was speaking in Meru during the Mt. Kenya region’s BBI summit where he was introduced as a close friend of Supreme Leader Raila Odinga aka Baba!

“Hatutauziwa uoga, Uhuru hataachia mwizi kiti (we will not succumb to fear, Uhuru will not be leaving power to a thief)” He said.

Hon Murathe, a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto appeared to be firing shots at Ruto who until recently was a front runner to succeed President Uhuru in 2022.

In 2019, Murathe who resigned from his post claimed he would be starting a movement to make sure Ruto is not elected in 2022.

At the same time, he claimed that the Mt Kenya region does not owe Ruto any debt in 2022, saying that President Uhuru had not entered into any memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with his deputy in 2013.

He dared anyone with an existing document on the MOU to produce it, adding that Ruto and Uhuru had shared positions in the cabinet equally.

“The President and Deputy came together and agreed that if we win this thing, this is how we are going to share it. They [Ruto’s side] took treasury, agriculture, land, energy which provided them with certain opportunities to plunder,” He said.

DP ruto is a well branded top corrupt government official and many in Mt Kenya region fear him.

Hon Murathe is a close friend of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi with who they studied at Nairobi school and later University of Nairobi and also as Members of Parliament in the late 90s under Mzee Moi region. Hon Musalia is viewed as a unifying factor with close ties to both dynasties; Kenyatta, Moi, Odinga and Nyachae families.