Uhuru will not hand over power to a thief, Murathe tells DP Ruto

Former jubilee party vice chair David Murathe has blasted the deputy president once again amid jitters in the ruling party.
The Kiambu born politician said the deputy president had disrespected the head of state for a long time.
Murathe said he is always surprised when mps from the central Kenya region bash the president every time while other party members never abused their party leaders.
Murathe also blasted DP Ruto ally for calling for the ouster of the party secretary general Rhaphael Tuju.
Murathe explained that Tuju is a presidential nominee and cant be ejected by a mere mp or any other person.
Tuju’s term is expected to end in 2020 and can be renewed by the president who is the party leader.
Anonymous says
it is just few less than 2.5yrs……lets see how the kiruru man will dare not hand owner to the winner.
Anonymous says
shenzi kabisa……matope.
who are you comaperd to even a gavana leave alone DP RUTO.
Anonymous says
can he declare how he got all his assets and taxes paid b4 he raises fingers to others
Anonymous says
daft is not even elected….is just a drank…
Anonymous says
did moi dare not to handover power……?????
basi uyu jamaa atastua nani.
Anonymous says
see waizi wa pesa ya chama…….from 1940..
https://www.nation.co.ke/news/What-intelligence-files-reveal-about-Mbiyu-Koinange-/1056-5167822-aw3c11/index.html
“” Mbiyu was actually broke at this time. In April 1952, he had asked KAU for more money. According to the intelligence records, KAU had been collecting “large sums at their recent meetings, held ostensibly for this purpose of financing Peter Koinange.”
There was fear that Jomo Kenyatta was embezzling most of the money given to him. “At one meeting the amount realised was £200; clearly a lot of this is finding its way into others people’s pockets. Jomo Kenyatta is suspect in this connexion,” wrote Security Liaison Officer for East Africa. ”
Anonymous says
shenzi talk of what the gavament has done………for gema…….=====nothing gava ya umaskini
————————————————
gava and greedy opposition failed 254
they shud have done as following……….
qoute
king memes
If Uhuru wants to help Kenya, let him concentrate on ring fencing the DOMESTIC market for homegrown manufacturers.Think of all the tings we import yet they require basic manufacturing skill.Think of the massive industry we would have locally if we replaced 50% of current imports.That is always the starting point for massive job creation and heavy industry development.No country has ever developed sophisticated home industry without growing manufacturing from its own citizens.Foreign Direct Investment(FDI) is good but to build a true industrial base for your country,you need to manufacture you own steel and forge industrial components from it.Now that we have petroleum,it should not escape this country that petrochemical industry is the foundation of thousands of other related industries.Every home today uses thousands of things made from petrochemical industry.Lets not be cheated that exporting raw materials like crude oil and keeping the money in a sovereign fund is the best practice.It is an option but not the only option if a country wants to industrialize fast. Petrochemical industry and steel manufacturing combined with electronics can quickly employ millions of high wage earners. Uhuru Big 4 manufacturing is anchored on FDI. While it is the laziest option to adopt, it is not the best because Kenya has petroleum resources and coal.Kenya is also near resource rich countries of Africa.We should anchor the big 4 manufacturing on develop local Kenyan petroleum industries,steel industries and electronics.When FDI comes in,it should be based on JOINT VENTURES with a local Kenyan owned firm.Kenya will never take off as a serious manufacturing country until this notion of foreign driven manufacturing is discarded into the dustbin.
Anonymous says
what amazes us is the one talking…..hawanjui ata to match clothings…..nakaa kama………gikomba clothes…mix…….
Anonymous says
who is thief…….
same guy who is overtaxing wanjiku ..left right……….so as to bribe and silence baba…
Tea prices in DUBAI IS 3000KSH per kilo
tea prices in kenya to farmer is 14ksh per kilo…..
njee nana mwizi….
Anonymous says
hawa watu wanauza gold kuoka Kenya …..ni nani….ni wagondi……in public office…
Anonymous says
It will be all the 44 tribes against half of Central and half of RV. Who has more votes? And R is blackmailing Uhuru with murder stories. The fellow wants to incite violence. Even a kid knows that people cannot sit in a group to discuss how to eliminate another. His foolish tricks won’t help him.