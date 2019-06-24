Uhuru will not hand over power to a thief, Murathe tells DP Ruto

Former jubilee party vice chair David Murathe has blasted the deputy president once again amid jitters in the ruling party.

The Kiambu born politician said the deputy president had disrespected the head of state for a long time.

Murathe said he is always surprised when mps from the central Kenya region bash the president every time while other party members never abused their party leaders.

Murathe also blasted DP Ruto ally for calling for the ouster of the party secretary general Rhaphael Tuju.

Murathe explained that Tuju is a presidential nominee and cant be ejected by a mere mp or any other person.

Tuju’s term is expected to end in 2020 and can be renewed by the president who is the party leader.