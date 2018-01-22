”Uhuru Will Not Hand Over To DP Ruto In 2022”- Hon David Murathe

A close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta and a top statehouse operative David Murathe has now thrown a spanner in the political works by claiming that the Jubilee Leader (Uhuru) has no intention of handing over to William Ruto in 2022.

Hon Murathe who is also the Jubilee Vice Chairman and a State House insider, stated that President Kenyatta will still occupy the position of Jubilee Party Leader, even after the 2022 election.

The former Gatanga MP further expressed confidence that Jubilee would form the next government, although he did not specify if the current Deputy President would be the automatic heir.

“President Uhuru will still be the leader of our party even after his term ends in 2022,” Murathe stated.

According to the Jubilee Vice Chairman, the retired President will play a supervisory role on the person who will take over in 2022.

The comments now add on to the debate that has characterised the 2022 succession politics.

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe (Twitter)

The President and his deputy are reported to be having tense relations in the formation of the next cabinet owing to their different strategies for 2022.

While Kenyatta is keen on having a solid legacy, Ruto is keen on having a government that will prepare his 2022 presidential run. It also offers a glimpse into President Kenyatta’s retirement plan.

Unlike, the past Presidents who retired at an advanced age of above 80 years – Kenyatta will be the youngest person to leave State House at only 61 years of age.



