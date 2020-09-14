Uhuru was sired in prison, Kisii politician Don Bosco Gichana blasts the president

Flamboyant businessman and politician Don Bosco Gichana has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is one of the fruits of being in custody.

Speaking after a police commotion that was witnessed at Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi’s home on Friday night when police raided his rural home, the politician argued that the head of state should be championing for the rights of those in custody.

This, according to Don Bosco is because President Kenyatta was sired in a prison.

The politician who was responding to police brutality maintained that the first head of state Mzee Jomo Kenyatta sired President Kenyatta when he was in detention at Kapenguria, making Uhuru one of the prison’s fruits.

Don Bosco was in 2018 released after five years of detention by a Tanzanian court.

The controversial politician, who in 2007 gifted opposition leader Raila Odinga with a Hummer SUV, had been in custody since 2013.

Mr Gichana was tried for conspiracy and money laundering alongside four people including his lawyer Median Mwale.

The showy and youthful politician was first arrested on March 29, 2013, when he went to Tanzania to visit Mr Mwale, who had been in detention since August 2011 over charges including money laundering.

Mr Gichana pleaded guilty before the High Court in Arusha and was sentenced to five years in jail, a term he had already served.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of Tsh300 million (about Sh13.7 million).