Uhuru was drunk during Akorino conference , he must stop alcohol- Hon Sudi

By Hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi

“From today henceforth, I Oscar Sudi have decided to quit drinking. I urge my fellow drinkers Raila,Mudavadi, Uhuru and others to follow suit. This is because I have noticed that leadership doesn’t rhyme with influence of alcohol. We will not succeed if this trend continues.

Today, I was shocked to hear our Jubilee member number 1 H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta claiming that nobody assisted him in hunting votes and further insinuating that there are leaders who were elected courtesy of him.

Personally, I was elected by the great people of Kapseret. I owe them alot of respect especially to my campaigners and moreso all voters. I am very grateful and I’ll respect them as long as am I still hold this position. The same happened to those who successfully vied for MCA,MP, Senator, Governor and the President himself.

A lot of people sacrificed for Uhuru to be president. We love him so much that we overwhelmingly voted for him from Kitale, Eldoret, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Nandi, Elgeiyo Marakwet, Kiambu, Nairobi, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Embu, Meru, Turkana and all Jubilee strongholds. It is unfortunate that our President may not even know 20 MCAs, 20 MPs, 10 Senators or all 47 Governors by their names. It is very sad and it will be ungrateful for him to continue disregarding leaders who assisted him ascend into power.

The President must therefore apologize to all his big supporters and Kenyans at large for the sacrifices they made until he clinched presidency.

What shocks me more is the fact that when the President is in Nyanza, he looks very happy and excited while when he visits his strongholds, he looks aggrieved, disappointed and breaths fire 🔥on microphones.

President is on record referring to Raila as mganga since the handshake took place we aren’t sure whether the same Mganga has extended Ugangafoods to our lovely father. As a nation, we are not going to pray for anyone else except for Mr. President.

Lastly, there goes the saying that ‘pride comes before a fall. Everything in this world is surely a vanity of vanities as told by the book of Ecclesiastes. Pride and wealth without respect to humanity and God is lubbish.”

Hon Oscar Sudi



