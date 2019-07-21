Uhuru warns DP Ruto against 2022 politics for the 6th time in a row

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned his deputy William Ruto against premature 2022 politics.

Uhuru who spoke in Dandora during the official opening of revamped milk processing plant said that he is avoiding politics at all cost but should not be translated to cowardice.

“Kijana hatishwi hatishwi mimi ni siasa tu sitaki na upuzi.Niko kazi!”

A function attended by the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko saw uhuru open a plant that would employ youths to help reduce the level of unemployment in the country.

This comes as the DP has intensified visits to the Central region, in what some see as an early hunt for the 2022 votes.

“There are MPs going round the Central region campaigning under the pretense of donating to churches. I feel for them because come 2022 they will not be getting any votes for going against our president,” said nominated MP Maina Kamanda. He urged the Dr Ruto allies to keep off the Central Kenya region until 2022.

Criticizers of the Handshake

Earlier this year, a bold Uhuru warned those engaging in 2022 campaigns, insisting the move will sabotage his delivery plans.

“I know there are some people in Jubilee some in Raila’s camp who are unhappy with our decision to work together. I want to tell them it’s difficult to oppose what God has planned.

“All we want now is inclusivity. Those talking of 2022 should spare us. We shall even have 2027 or even 3000. It’s not important at all, ” said Uhuru, apparently in reference to Ruto’s bid.