”Uhuru Is Using The Police To Mess Our Justice System”- Chief Justice Willy Mutunga

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has expressed disgust at how the Kenya Police are violating rights of private citizens considered to be critical of Uhru regime. The former Chief Justice even went a step further to offer his expertise in chairing a commission of Inquiry into police violations under the auspices of the Office of Former CJ.

Through his Twitter handle, Mutunga stated that it was painful listening to David Ndii’ wife narrate the frustrations they had gone through in the hands of police.

“Hearing Mrs Ndii narrate her pain and her quest for rights reminds me of the trauma my family went through in 1982-3. I can feel the pain of this family. I would really love to chair a Commission of Inquiry into these police violations under the auspices of the Off of Former CJ.” Tweeted Willy Mutunga.

He added that Police have been violating Article 238 of the Constitution, by tarnishing justice system. He pointed out that the government should value Dr. Ndii’s critiques and his rights must be protected. And the rights of his family, too.



“The police are blatantly violating Article 238 of the Constitution. They are tarnishing our justice system. The government should value Dr. Ndii’s critiques. He openly exercises his rights. His rights must be protected. And the rights of his family, too.” reads Mutunga’s tweet

David Ndii’s wife, offered a shocking detailed account of how his husband was arrested from the hotel where they were attending a private family wedding.