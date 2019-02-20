Uhuru to meet Nyamira county leadership ahead of his Kisii tour

President Uhuru kenyatta has agreed to meet section of Nyamira county leadership after cancelling his trip to Nyagarama led county.

The Head of State cancelled a joint trip to Nyamira, only option to narrow his tour to Kisii County where he’s expected to launch a number of projects.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said the president agreed to briefly meet Nyamira leaders are Kisii before embarking on his tight itinerary that will take his better part of Wednesday.

“We had agreed that he comes but there was slight change in the programme. However, we expect him sometime this year perhaps and that’s a guarantee.

“We shall briefly meet him in Kisii for a meeting so that we can present our memorandum. There is no need to politicize his trip to Gusii. Let’s all be calm, all is well,” he stated.

Nyamira County has for far too long been hosting national leaders jointly with Kisii, often raising questions about her ability to sustain projects without the neighbour.



Uhuru visited in 2017 June for campaigns, a year after making his first maiden trip to the county, which is among the smallest in terms of size and population across the country.