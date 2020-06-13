Uhuru to drop CS Matiangi from powerful Interior docket, rtd General Mwathetha to take over

President Uhuru is set to name a new cabinet that will implement the 2020/21 budget and fast track the Big4Agenda projects in a bid to salvage a faltered legacy.

The president is said to have scouted for performers who will focus on tasks ahead and not those who want to use their positions to launch gubernatorial campaigns as soon as December 2020 thus slowing down his agenda.

Word has it that he will drop Fred Matiangi from the powerful Interior docket and in his place appoint the retired Chief Of General Staff General Samson Mwathetha.

“The powerful Interior docket needs experience,authority and reasonable knowledge on how to handle President, no one has that except General Mwathethe”- a reliable source with authority told this writer.

CS Matiangi is alleged to have developed overgrown horns, for example in the National Coronavirus Committee Fund, he wanted to boss Health CS Kagwe, a move that did not go down well with powers that be, there have been other issues touching on Ruaraka Land among others. He will however be reshuffled to another fairly powerful position.

Over a period of time CS Matiangi has build a following in his home county of Nyamira and Kisii, sacking him will definately see him join DP Ruto camp, launch his bid for the vacant Nyamira governership. Both Matiangi and Ruto are known to be hardworking, the move will power tanga tanga narrative of ‘workers/doers/men of action etc’. Uhuru and Raila are keen to lock DP Ruto out of Kisii Nyanza and therefore Matiangi will be retained in cabinet.

General Mwathetha just retired from military after a successful career in the Kenya Navy where he rose ranks to KDF boss, he has had a close and warm working relationship with his commander in chief, the President, they have a working chemistry.