Uhuru to appoint Kalonzo Musyoka Special Envoy to Cut DP Ruto To Size

President Uhuru today hinted he will appoint Kalonzo Musyoka a special envoy focusing on peace. The president was speaking at Tseikuru, Kitui on Friday during the funeral service of Mzee Peter Musyoka Mairu father of former VP Kalonzo Musyoka.

In his speech the president emphasized the need for the country to remain united adding that leaders should respect one another.

“We can’t accept that Kenyans should pour their blood because of ethnicity..every leader has something to contribute and all we need is respect…” he said.

“We are all Kenyans and we are going to serve our people! We must work together in order to deliver…and we must deliver as one!”

The president seemed to tell off his deputy William Ruto over his obsession with opposition leader Raila Odinga. The DP had earlier responded to Raila’s River Jordan crocodiles analogy that justifies the HANDSHAKE agreement.

Analyst believe Uhuru will appoint Kalonzo to an a special envoy position to manage down his aggressive deputy.

With Ruto misbehaving, Uhuru needs a defacto deputy, and making Kalonzo something like Uhuru Special Envoy at-Large or Special Envoy Extraordinaire should elevate Kalonzo to such a position. Calling Kalonzo like Special Advisor in Presidential Affairs to the Presidency would place Kalonzo in all top-level meetings, to Ruto’s chagrin. More importantly, it would bring National Unity and allow Kalonzo to introduce Uhuru in every gathering. Kalonzo has incredible DP qualities.– Sospeter Mwangi posted.

In what seemed like a well calculated move, Kalonzo hit out at Majority leader Aden Duale terming his company Concodia as bogus for having done poor quality works in a road construction in Kitui, the former VP called out Duale and asked him to deliver quality even if he wants tp make billions from tenders. Duale was ashamed and was left gazing at the horizon.

Kalonzo also used the occasion to confirm said he will fully support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his party will work together with Jubilee.

Speaking during his father’s funeral at Tseikuru in Kitui, Kalonzo said no one will distract his new unity with the President.

Kalonzo said he will not mind being Uhuru’s spanner-boy, a common phrase used by Deputy President William Ruto.

“I want to tell the public I will not allow anyone to separate me and interfere with my relationship with Uhuru,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo, however, said this will not interfere with his special relationship with Nasa leader Raila Odinga