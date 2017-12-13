Uhuru Suffers Heavy Blow, Prof. Magoha Considers To Reject The C.B.S Commendation, Says He Can’t Fit In One Basket With Idiots

Latest rumour in town is that Africa’s Leading Urologist, Prof. George Albert Omore Magoha, is contemplating to return the Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.) he was awarded saying sharing that with Githeriman is like putting on a goat-brain like the Giver and some of those honoured… And the Referee waves… Play on…

Prof Magoha served as one of the most successful vice chancellor of The University Of Nairobi, upon his exit after 8 years tenure, he was appointed the chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council and is the brains behind the success of KNEC together with CS Matiang.

Many Kenyans have protested the joke that was the list of those honoured with state commendations, saying it was a mockery of intelligence of Kenyans an ambuse to the highly regarded state awards.

Leading lawyers are contemplating going to court to have some of those awarded and do not meet the minimum threshold to be expunged and the awards nullified.

More to follow