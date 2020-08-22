Uhuru speaks on next President as his rift with DP Ruto widens

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again spoken on his 2022 successor, signaling just how far he has drifted with his deputy Willim Ruto.

Speaking at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) when he issued 38,000 land title deeds to residents of Embakasi Ranching, Tassia, Korogocho and Mbagathi River Bank estates in Nairobi County, President Kenyatta said it was God who would decide who would be the country’s next president.

“Leadership does not belong to one person, it belongs to God and God will decide who will lead when the time comes. That is called democracy and it is the path we chose,” he said.

Uhuru said while others were loudly complaining, he was busy working for the public.

“You will see my work, let those who are making noise and complaining continue to do that,” he said.

DP Ruto was expecting Uhuru’s support in his quest for presidency, but the head of state has since changed his tune.

During their campaigns in 2013 and 2017, they had said that Uhuru was to complete his two terms, then support Ruto to lead for another two term.

However, Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe has on several occasions argued that Mt Kenya owes no any political debt to DP Ruto.

In 2018, Uhuru told his backyard that his choice for 2022 will shock many. He has since not given any choice,with some speculations having it that he is grooming former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth to take over as Mt Kenya kingpin.