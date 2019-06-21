Uhuru slams MPs over house allowance, tells them to return money to help in youth employment

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the mps to allocate money to useful areas rather than their pockets.

The president who was speaking in Eldoret town during the launch of Rivertext industry also asked Kenyans to buy kenyan products to help create jobs for the youths.

Uhuru pleaded with citizens to buy goods from Kenyans who sell their products online to help embrace buy Kenya build Kenya initiative.

Uhuru adviced all public servants to wear Kenyan products every Friday as they go to work.

The Textile industry will produce 100,000 bales excluding exports.

County governments have also been urged to provide farmers with inputs at a cheaper cost.

Uhuru also lowered electricity cost for the Rivertext firm to by 50%.

Uhuru asked for togetherness in building a developed and united Kenya .

He was accompanied by the deputy president William Ruto and some cabinet secretaries.