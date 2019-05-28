Uhuru should reinstate ex CS Rashid Echesa to the cabinet without conditions

By Jacktone Mjumbe Ambuka

I have seen a clip of former sports cabinet Secretary Mr. Rashid Echesa trembling and “crying” over unprecedural and biased termination of his employment.

One, he laments that he was fired without a justifiable cause. Two, he believes that perhaps his firing was ignited by his support of William Ruto. Three, he regrets that he could be serving as ODM lawmaker were it not for his support of president Kenyatta and Jubilee.

I strongly believe Mr. Echesa is right. Further, I believe that president kenyatta took advantage of disunity in Luhyaland to fire Echesa. Kenyatta was convinced beyond doubt that no one in Luhyaland will resist and cause trouble over unfair and unprecedural firing of Echesa.

That’s why Mr. Kenyatta didn’t fire corrupt and inept CS’s from troublesome [politically] tribes such as Kikuyu and Kalenjin even though they deserved to be fired before Echesa.

Despite Echesa’s weaknesses, he has a right to a fair administrative action. Mr. Echesa also has a right to employment without being subjected to tribal profiling.

It is deeply concerning that to date, Mr. Echesa hasn’t been told reasons for his termination as stipulated in article 47 of the Kenyan constitution. This makes me believe that the decision to fire Echesa was prejudicial and should be rescinded unconditionally.

Mr. Kenyatta has subjected Mr. Echesa to untold emotional distress and social stigma that will haunt him for a life time.