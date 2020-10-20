Uhuru shocks DP Ruto, confirms launch of BBI tomorrow at Kisii Statelodge, NOBODY CAN STOP REGGAE

President Uhuru is said to have tonight changed his schedule for tomorrow to include launch of the BBI report from Kisii Statelodge in the morning hours before he proceeds to Nyamira to commission the Chepilat-Ikonge-Chabera road.

Fred Okango has offered a snap preview of what is in the BBI report.

A RARE GLIMPSE INTO THE VALIDATED BBI REPORT.

1. Prime Minister appointed from the members of National Assembly by President upon approval by National Assembly

3. Two Deputy Prime ministers

2 Office of the Leader of Opposition.

3. Increased County allocation from the current atleast 15% to atleast 35%

4. One man and one woman representation at the Senate

5.Mixed Member propotion in the National Assembly where 290 MPs will be elected on first-past-the-post basis and additional 63 seats will be allocated based on actual votes cast per county, thereby increasing National Assembly members to 353.

6. Creation of a Shared prosperity Fund .

7. Creation of Youth Commission