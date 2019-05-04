Uhuru saves handshake, appoints Raila allies to State corporations after awarding Mt Kenya 50% ambassadorial postings

President Uhuru has made a bold move to neutralize yesterday’s apparent fallout with NASA supporters by appointing majority of opposition leader allies to State corporations.

The move also delt a deadly blow to DP Ruto as his list was ignored.

Among Raila allies appointed include Engineer Gumbo, Hon Ochieng Mbeo, Hon Dan Mwanzo, Former Kandara MP Engineer Joshua Toro among others

More politicians who lost in the last General Election have gotten state appointments.

They include former Taita Taveta Senator Dan Mwazo, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, former Kitui governor Julius Malombe and former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru.

Others include former MPs Ochieng Mbeo (Mathare), Shakila Abdala (former Lamu Woman Rep) and Stephen Ngare (Ndia) among others.

In a Gazette notice dated May 3, President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Mwazo to be the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Ferry Services Board for a period of three years effective June 23, 2019.

Malombe was appointed to be the chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency for three years effective May 3.

Gumbo was appointed to be the chairperson of the Board of Kenyatta National Hospital for period of three years.

Waweru was appointed to be the chairman of the board of the Kenya Investment Authority for three years.

The president re-appointed Michael Bowen to be the chairman of the Industrial Delopment Board for a period of three years effective June 23rd.

Nation media group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu was appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Copyright Board.