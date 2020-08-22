Uhuru, Ruto rift play in public as they differ on revenue allocation to Counties

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Friday August 21, 2020 disagreed in public over their stand on County revenue allocation formula.

Speaking in Nairobi where he issued 38,000 title deeds to residents, Uhuru supported the proposal that puts more weight on population, modified from the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) formula, as the only fair way of sharing revenue.He said those who were using the formula to fight him had picked the wrong target since he had no hand in how it was crafted.

Uhuru faulted those proposing alternative revenue allocation formulas, saying they were taking away from the poor in counties such as Nairobi.

However, DP Ruto has urged senators to come up with a win-win solution, and has been especially critical of how the government was forcing through the vote.

“It is only fair that when we are looking at the formula, the bigger counties with huge populations should get more resources. But at the same time, we should not forget the small counties. We should also consider the counties that have been marginalised. We need to find a formula in which even if their allocation will reduce, it does so in a way that they will not be affected,” Ruto said.

He was speaking at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County yesterday.

On Monday, three senators opposed to the government-backed revenue sharing formula were arrested by police and driven to their home counties just hours before a crucial vote in the House.

Senators Cleophas Malala (Kakamega), Christopher Langat (Bomet) and Steve Lelegwe (Samburu) were later released without any charge.