”Uhuru-Ruto differences are irreconcilable, he will not support him 2022”- Murathe says

Jubilee Vice-chairman and Statehouse operative Hon David Murathe now says that the political differences between DP Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta are irreconcilable and therefore he should forget his support in 2022.

Speaking to K24TV, Hon Murathe said the Deputy President Mr Ruto had openly challenged the president during a recent Senate Parliamentary group meeting at State House.

Murathe claimed that Ruto was busy asking some senators to snub the said meeting in what was interpreted as an act of rebellion against his boss.



“It is not a secret, the DP was actively whipping Senators not to attend. That is the height of insolence, it is unheard of anywhere in the world. That actually is not only defiance but a threat to the President.,” Murathe said.

“It’s like asking the President ‘who do you think you are? You can call for a parliamentary group meeting and I can ask them not to come.’ Unfortunately, in this case, their numbers did not add up,”

At the same time, Hon Murathe dismissed claims by the Ruto camp that President Uhuru’s allies were planning to impeach the deputy president.

“This impeachment talk, I can tell you, is not on a card on the table. But as I had stated in an earlier interview, he should be careful with what he wishes for,” he added.

Hon Murathe who has been a harsh critic of DP Ruto warned at the same time that should the current Jubilee clean up go to an impeachment, they have enough grounds to send the second-in-command packing.

“If they want us to go there, I believe there are enough grounds,” he added.

Indeed Hon Murathe’s claims were confirmed true when Senate on Friday 22nd May voted overwhelmingly to oust Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki who was accused of gross insubordination and was not longer advancing his party leaders’ interests in the senate. Only 7 senators voted against the motion that received a strong 54 YES vote against a possible total of 67 senators. The motion required a majority of only 45 senators to sail through.