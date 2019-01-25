Uhuru releaved Ruto on assignments because he was focused on 2022 rather than Big 4 Agenda

A Kisumu man has impressed online users following his well curated comment following the recent appoint of CS Matiang’i by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The resident who was interviewed by NTV reporter Ouko okusa gave his sentiments following the much talked about appointment.



Apparently there has been mixed reactions following the appointment with people speculating that DP Ruto could been demoted from his powers as Matiang’i is technically doing what DP Ruto is meant to do.

In his view he supported the presidents move saying that there is no where in the constitution that says that the President is not supposed to appoint whoever he likes to lead government projects.

In addition he said, “The President was very clear after the handshake that he wanted to tear down on the political rhetoric so that he gets back to work, Ruto has never heeded that call. At one point the President said let us not launch any new project, let’s work on the projects that we have… in a way it’s like he’s addressing that.”

He further argued saying that the DP has been focusing alot in campaigning for the 2022 general election which might have led to the elevation of Dr Matiang’i since the DP seemed to be busy with 2022