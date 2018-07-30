President Uhuru, Raila Odinga to Unveil Unity Government in a Few Weeks

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his new bosom ally Raila Odinga have hatched a plan to form a government of Unity in order to steer the Country forward.

The government of national unity is set to be unveiled at any time with smooth implementation of the Big Four agenda and war against corruption as the biggest issues the new union is keen on.

The President has given Raila the go ahead to include his NASA colleagues, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi.

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula is clearly out of the matrix having jumped ship to Deputy President William Ruto’s side.

KANU chairman Gideon Moi , is also part of the new leadership configuration. The Baringo senator will have increased clout in the government of national unity.

On Saturday, Uhuru visited retired President Daniel Moi, Gideon’s father at his Kabarak home and the unity government was part of discussion according to sources.

“A lot is happening that will shock people soon. I don’t have permission to disclose those discussions but I can tell you for sure most Kenyans will be happy,” Tiaty MP William Kamket, a close Gideon ally, told a local daily yesterday.

While Kalonzo has accepted the new deal, Mudavadi is still considering and consulting confidants.

“Those discussions are on but are yet to be concluded. There is no time frame but we are hopeful they will be concluded in weeks,” a source close to Mudavadi said.

On Saturday Kalonzo said the decision to join Uhuru resulted from wide consultations and his party would be at the negotiating table.

“We will support the President’s Big Four Agenda and the fight against graft because these matters benefit Kenyans directly. It’s always good to be at the negotiating table. That is where we are heading as a party,” Kalonzo said after meeting his MPS, NEC members and governors in a hurriedly convened session.