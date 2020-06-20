Uhuru Raila 2022 game plan sealed as Mudavadi is dispatched to confuse DP Ruto

The 2022 game plan is changing fast and emerging details seem more confusing and unbelievable to both Raila and Uhuru base. Biggest take home is that Uhuru’s only legacy will be exiting power in peace and uniting the country.

According to a report by The Standard newspaper’s Saturday edition, Raila and Uhuru are working on a deal whose end game is to come up with a suitable joint candidate who will lock out Deputy President William Ruto from presidency.

It was also revealed that a legal team led by Siaya senator James Orengo were coming up with a framework and drafting paperwork prior to the deal.

This will be preceded by signing of a cooperation deal between Uhuru and Raila which is expected in the coming days.

It is obvious President Uhuru handlers are overworking, they own the process. There is no way Musalia Mudavadi can walk a way from Gideon Moi, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, besides his best friend David Murathe is at the centre of the backstage control room. It is highly likely that Musalia will be the compromise candidate, he is only playing turf for now to confuse camp Ruto.

There are rumours that Uhuru will back Dr Mukhisa Kituyi as the the surprise candidate but this also has been refuted since Raila is more close to Mudavadi than Kituyi and the only conclusion to be reached is that the former minister is only a decoy to confuse camp Ruto further before Musalia is unveiled as the compromise candidate for Raila/Uhuru.

Back to the ODM Jubilee co operation

The looming coalition was backed by ODM chairman and Suba South MP John Mbadi who told Kenyans to be prepared of a powerful alliance between Jubilee, ODM and other like-minded political parties.

“It is no secret that there will be a new outfit. It will be an alliance of Jubilee, ODM and other political players to strengthen the election cause and champion policies of the parties ahead of the polls,” Mbadi was quoted by The Standard.

On his part, Jubilee party Secretary General Raphael Tuju stated that the alliance will start with a cooperation deal before joining hands with political players to prepare for the 2022 polls.

“Any coalition agreement always starts with cooperation…going forward, we will engage the various political players to rally for the next polls,” Tuju added.

This comes just a day after Ruto opened up a new battlefront with President Uhuru in the tussle for the control of Jubilee Party after unveiling a parallel office predictably named Jubilee Asili Centre.

The Tangatanga Jubilee faction assembled at the new offices a day after the President’s camp hosted Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and former governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani, whose parties signed a cooperation agreement at Jubilee Party headquarters.