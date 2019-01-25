Uhuru moves to destroy DP Ruto allies Hon Murkomen and Duale; to be reduced to nothing !

Intelligence information from our source has revealed that there could be a formation of the post of Parliamentary Secretary, this will preferably be a former MP, who will be at the level of Cabinet Secretary.

The holder of the office will be tasked with linking the Executive to Parliament — an arrangement seen as a plan to tame Aden Duale and Kipchumba Murkomen, Parliament’s majority leaders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday reprimanded Jubilee Party parliamentary leadership, over a perceived intra-party rebellion.

The Daily Nation said the President read the riot act to the lawmakers and reminded them to do so henceforth during the Mombasa meeting.

According to reports, the Head of State caught the legislators by surprise since they thought they were going to discuss the direction of the ruling party.

However, secretary-general Raphael Tuju said that the Mombasa meeting was called to discuss the party legislative agenda.

Ruto’s candidacy

A retreat that had been planned for next week at Amboseli National Park, mooted by the Ruto camp following David Murathe’s resignation, had been called off, reports indicated.

The retreat had been called to develop a strategy on how to deal with chatter within the party that the DP will not be the automatic Jubilee candidate in 2022.

Additionally, reports also claim that MPs allied to the DP also wanted to issue a formal statement denouncing the order elevating Dr Fred Matiang’i.

However, the Nation reported that DP Ruto had reached out to some of his allies and asked them to stop the presser.