Uhuru In Panic Over Raila Swearing In, Says He Is Ready For Dialogue

President Uhuru Kenyatta has hinted that he may hold talks with Nasa leader Raila Odinga once he jets back to the country from South Africa.

President Uhuru said he will participate in a dialogue between various political parties to bring strong bonds among the citizens.

“We want to see political parties start to work together and partner in policy making as such partnerships will play a key role in reconnecting with people hence establishing stronger bonds,” Uhuru said.

He was addressing members of the press after holding talks with his South Africa Counterpart Jacob Zuma.

This comes as the NASA coalition continue to mount pressure on Uhuru led Jubilee party to hold talks to end the current political impasse.

NASA co-Principal Moses Wetangula on Thursday said the current political problems cannot be exclusively solved by NASA or Jubilee.

“I want to encourage my brother Uhuru and Ruto to climb from their pedal and allow a public conversation that will see the country move ahead. This country does not only belong to the two of you but 45 million Kenyans,” Wetangula said.

The coalition, however, maintains that if UhuRuto are not ready for the dialogue, they will proceed with swearing in of their party leader Raila Odinga and his deputy Kalonzo Musyoka as the president of people’s assembly.

