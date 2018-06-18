Uhuru Owes Ruto Nothing for Supporting Him, The Debt was Paid- Kikuyu Leaders

Nyeri MP Ngunjiri Wambugu seems to be leading a Kikuyu leaders faction that is against DP William Ruto’s ascent to the house on the hills.

In another onslaught, the MP has clarified that President Uhuru Kenyatta does not owe Ruto anything for his support in 2013 as his debt were paid,

In a statement published in the Star, Ngunjiri averred:

“In 2013, William Ruto made certain demands to Uhuru so that he could rally the Kalenjin to support Uhuru for the Presidency.

Among the demands Ruto made was that the position of Deputy President be given to a Kalenjin; that Kalenjins get certain positions in the Cabinet; that Kalenjins are employed in parastatals; and that he – on behalf of the Kalenjin community – have a general say in how Uhuru’s Government would be run.

Uhuru agreed.

Based on this agreement Ruto then went out and rallied the Kalenjins to support Uhuru Kenyatta. The rest is history.

So let’s understand something. Ruto – & the Kalenjin – did not support Uhuru Kenyatta for nothing.

They did it because Uhuru Kenyatta made certain promises to them – and they believed him. Uhuru then delivered on these promises. Kalenjin interests have been taken care of since Uhuru got into office.

Let me re-emphasise this.

William Ruto did not support Uhuru for nothing. Uhuru promised certain things to Ruto. Ruto supported Uhuru because of these promises. Uhuru delivered on these promises.

Today I see my Kikuyu colleagues ‘Tanga Tanga-ing’ everywhere rallying our region to support Ruto in 2022. I have just one question for them.

‘#KimaniIchungwa, #RigathiGachagua & Co; what demands have you made on William Ruto on behalf of our community, in return for our votes that you are promising him in 2022? Are those demands personal to your squad alone – or do they include the rest of us?’

To emphasise – Ruto asked; actually Ruto demanded; certain things from Uhuru Kenyatta prior to supporting him in 2013; for himself and for his people. Uhuru promised to meet these demands if they won. Ruto delivered the Kalenjin vote. They won. Uhuru delivered on the demands Ruto had made.

Now am asking – what have kina Ichungwa, Rigathi & Co asked Ruto for, in return for our Kikuyu votes that they are promising him? Has Ruto agreed? Is what they have been promised just for themselves – or also for us – ‘their’ people? This we need to know before we are all put in a basket and taken to Sugoi

There are some who fear that these ‘our leaders’ are rallying our region behind Ruto for their own personal interests only. Which would be very selfish – and very sad. But am sure they will tell us.

But the honest truth. I would personally prefer Uhuru directs us on how to negotiate for what the Kikuyus will get in the post-Uhuru government, when he’s ready. He knows Ruto better than Ichung’wa, Rigathi & Co. And he can’t be bought.

Ama namna gani my frens?”